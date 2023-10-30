Truncate bookmark bar
-
mkaraganev
Suggestion: Make the bookmarks on the bookmark bar have a truncation option or some sort of customization. So if u want as a user, you can make the whole text show, or the default truncation that u currently have or even more (like one letter) if the user wants. Rn as a user I'd really like to have the option to lengthen the names of the bookmarks so I can see them whole instead of being limited.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mkaraganev This seems like a duplicate of Limit the Width of Bookmark Menu Folders.
Of course, it would also apply to the folders on the Bookmark Bar.