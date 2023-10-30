Can you edit the colors of the "Menu Icon" somehow?
Hiya! As the title says I'm trying to edit the menu icon in the top left corner. In the settings there's the option to either use the Vivaldi logo or the burger style menu button for it, but the icon itself doesn't seem to show up under the icons that you can tweak in the theme editor.
Ideally I'd like to just make it a bit darker, nothing much.
It’s not part of the theme editor, but it’s an SVG icon, therefore you can change it with CSS. For example this would change the opacity of the icon (darker on darker backgrounds):
.vivaldi svg { fill-opacity: 0.33; }. See Modding Vivaldi for details.