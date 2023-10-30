Bug report: Finnish UI doesn’t work in the latest version
SuperOscar Translator
I’ve already committed a bug report on this, but just to get possible feedback: the Finnish localization of Vivaldi’s UI doesn’t work at the moment, ie., when Finnish is selected as the UI language, English is shown with the exception of a couple of dialogs.
It looks like Finnish is the only language affected. I tested Estonian, Swedish, German, Spanish and some language I cannot remember but couldn’t make head or tail of, and all seemed OK.
However, I haven’t tested other platforms than Linux, although I did test three different distributions (Debian GNU/Linux 12, Fedora 38, and openSUSE Leap 15.5).
DoctorG Ambassador
@SuperOscar Known and was reported to bug tracker.
SuperOscar Translator
@DoctorG said in Bug report: Finnish UI doesn’t work in the latest version:
@SuperOscar Known and was reported to bug tracker.
Well, that’s what I said too
But do you know if any other languages are affected?
DoctorG Ambassador
I see that a source code was updated and i hope 6.4 the next days will get fixed UI.