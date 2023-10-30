I’ve already committed a bug report on this, but just to get possible feedback: the Finnish localization of Vivaldi’s UI doesn’t work at the moment, ie., when Finnish is selected as the UI language, English is shown with the exception of a couple of dialogs.

It looks like Finnish is the only language affected. I tested Estonian, Swedish, German, Spanish and some language I cannot remember but couldn’t make head or tail of, and all seemed OK.

However, I haven’t tested other platforms than Linux, although I did test three different distributions (Debian GNU/Linux 12, Fedora 38, and openSUSE Leap 15.5).