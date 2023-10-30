Latest version (6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Crash quits when trying to open a meshcentral window from Tactical RMM
I use Tactical RMM for managing a medium sized business network. The latest version of Vivaldi will not run MeshCentral, but crashes on launch. Chromium, Edge, Chrome do not have this issue. It was introduced in this latest version. I have to switch browsers now and that sucks.
@itongrey I do not know the administration web app.
Please give some steps to test your issue at https://demo.tacticalrmm.com (=Tactical RMMv0.15.12)
@DoctorG Thanks for the quick reply. Just try to "Take control" of any of machines in your list. Vivaldi with just quit (if you have pop ups allowed, and do nothing if you have popups blocked.
DoctorG Ambassador
@itongrey Window creation crashes Vivaldi
I can confirm your issue with 6.4.3160.34 Win 11.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm internally the tracker entry after you reported.
VB-101221 - Thanks again. I never expected to actually hear something LOL. I literally HATE the idea of switching to another browser. It took me forever to find Vivaldi and I don't want to switch, but his is job critical issue for me.
@itongrey Thanks. Good that you reported.
Fix was done for a internal Daily, my 6.5.3176 has no crash.
So stay tuned, i try to ping a dev to add a fix to 6.4.
Fantastic! Just so you know, I've written my friends about this amazing response. I don't get support like this with products I pay thousands of dollars a year for. Amazing.
@itongrey Thansk for your nice words
I am myself a german female entrepreneur, ol' IT dinosaur since 80ies, programmer, webdev.
And volunteer helper for Vivaldi.
I always try to communicate fast to help with users and confirm bugs, same as i do in my own company.
@DoctorG I come from the same epoch LOL. American guy, German descent... your English is impeccable. And you've made my day. I may not have to switch browsers after all!
@itongrey said in Latest version (6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Crash quits when trying to open a meshcentral window from Tactical RMM:
your English is impeccable
Well. thanks a lot. I often think my English is more at a 3rd class Primary School level.
@DoctorG Sure you do
I think though that 3rd grade is about right for most Americans
@itongrey Dev was assigned last hour and works on a fix. //edit: Fix is ready.
Let us wait for a 6.5 Snapshot to test.