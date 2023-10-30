Synchronize all your browsing history from Vivaldi on the desktop with the mobile versions of Vivaldi
Last time, in Vivaldi running on an Android tablet, I thought I could see the pages I had previously visited in Vivaldi on my desktop computer, but the joy was premature, because now in Vivaldi on my iPad I only saw one page in the history that I had visited in the desktop version as well. Are there technical reasons or decision-making reasons that not all the websites I have visited but only the websites typed in Vivaldi on the desktop appear in the browsing history of mobile Vivaldi?
@zoli62 The technical reason is full history sync is not currently implemented for the sync server. Only typed history.
You can vote for this feature request if you would like it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29761/synchronization-of-entire-history
@LonM I see, this is a rather old wish, and technically it would require quite a lot of storage space to implement, although not according to everyone. I also voted for this feature request. That's why I was surprised because, although this is not yet implemented, I saw the same web pages in the history of Vivaldi on the Android tablet last time that I visited in Vivaldi on the desktop.
@zoli62 Yes. Storage space is one issue. Performance is likely another factor that would need to be handled carefully if this ever gets implemented.
Well, it seems that desktop Vivaldi does not synchronize all the history with the Android version.