Synchronize all your browsing history from Vivaldi on the desktop with the mobile versions of Vivaldi
-
Is there a technical reason why you can't sync all visited websites on all platforms, or is it just a decision? In the latter case, it would be a useful feature.
-
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
likely because you wouldnt want mobile optimized sites on desktop
-
@mikeyb2001 In contrast, it always annoys me that no matter how much I set websites to always display the desktop version, on the other hand, Vivald often displays the mobile page anyway.