Linking to another program
I use a dB program named "Zoot" on a daily basis & I want to be able to open it in the panel like any other program but for some reason I can't figure out how to make that happen.
I know how to create a link so that a program opens in panel. I've tried linking to program's path for the exe file. Maybe I'm not linking to the right file. Do any of you know how I can accomplish this? TIA
@janrif You want to load an application (exe) from within the panel? That is not possible.
If it has a web interface (something like http://localhost/blah/example) then you could add that as a web panel if the URL stays the same each time you use the app.
@janrif I have a similar case, and that is the app Telegram desktop. (There is a web version that I can also add to the panel, but it has fewer features.)
I have the Telegram program positioned so that it is just above the panel with the same size and panel buttons still visible. And then when I click on the Program icon, it opens just above the panel, every time. (Fortunately, the position is saved, at least in Linux, which I use).
@Dancer18 Thanks for replying. I'm not picturing what you describe. Would it be too much trouble to do a little snippet of your setup? TIA
@janrif Yes I'll do. My solution is not to use a link of that program but start it with size and position above the panel. The view is as if it belongs to the panel.
But it will disappear if I click on any panel button or tab because it is not really within Vivaldi but in forefront.
In Linux it is very easy to get any program stay on forefront by checking that option. In Windows it is possible when using an extra tools app for it.
Here is how it looks like: