Hi,

I've been playing with Vivaldi on-and-off since about 2016, but I've never been able to fully make the jump over. I've thought about it tons, and I've tried a few times, but every time something in Firefox pulls me back.

I think my main issue with Vivaldi is that I just don't care for the Chromium rendering engine (Blink?). I've become so accustomed to Firefox that things like the text smoothing and scroll weight make it feel "wrong" when I try to use any Chromium-based tools (which is unfortunately like half my desktop apps these days). That said, Vivaldi brings a lot to the table, specifically in the 'poweruser' realm that Firefox simply can't parallel.

I was wondering if anyone else has been in a similar boat, and has recommendations, one way or another. Is it even worth trying to switch to Vivaldi? I'm sure there'll be a bias towards Vivaldi on the Vivaldi forums... but I'd like to get some public opinion nonetheless. I'm sure many people here currently use Firefox to a capacity and/or used to daily it.

For what's its worth, the main things Vivaldi interests me in, is things like the mobile app being better than Firefox mobile, UI layout/customizability, and some Chromium-only odds and ends like platform authenticators*. Firefox currently wins me over with how snappy it feels in both web and UI (I don't remember it being that big a difference on Windows, compared to Chromium, but on Linux and MacOS its almost night-and-day), as well as how cleanly web elements render.

So again, any recommendations or personal accounts to help me make a decision would be greatly appreciated. I'll also say this - if there's a Vivaldi-esque project based on Gecko, let me know. I know of things like Palemoon and Epiphany Wikipedia says Epiphany is WebKit, but those just feel like polished ESR releases and half-assed FOSS Safari knockoffs, if I'm being completely honest.