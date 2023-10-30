Since the latest Vivaldi update (6.4.3160.34), I've been having issues with mouse and keyboard input. Only when using Vivaldi.

Yesterday, websites registered the mouse cursor by showing rollover states, but wouldn't action any mouse clicks. Keyboard modifier would call up my app launcher, but text couldn't be input. It affected my machine system wide and as I couldn't quit Vivaldi, had to hard-reboot. That's very rare.

I wasn't sure it was Vivaldi but just now where I had another issue where I could only switch tabs by double clicking - Single clicks didn't work. Restarting Vivaldi fixed it.

There's definitely some kind of input issue. There's no accessibility options enabled.

I'm not having any problems with any other apps I use - And I use quite a few.

Either that or it's the recent MacOS 14.1 update - Anyone else having this issue?

Cheers,

Jules.

MBP M1 Max, MacOS 14.1