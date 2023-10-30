Drag Tab to Move Tab to New Workspace
-
Workspaces are really useful, but also they require a lot of moving tabs around to take advantage of that usefulness.
Navigating through a multi-level menu each time you want to move a tab to a new workspace is a bit cumbersome.
It would be great if you could drag a tab to the Workspace dropdown button, have the dropdown pop up and then drop it on one of the workspaces listed, to move the tab there.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar This seems like a duplicate of Drag n Drop Tab to Another Workspace, unless you want to a New Workspace.