Hi all,

Today when I opened a link (it's a reddit page talking about pokemon sleep), Vivaldi just crashes. And when I click the app again, it tries to restore previous session so it tries to load the same page again, which is causing the browser to crash again.

So I'm essentially in a infinite loop now. I can't open the browser to close the particular tab, so I can't solve the issue.

Is there any way to

a) have some tab closed, in terminal or somewhere, without opening the browser

b) figure out the version of vivaldi so that I can at least try to file a bug report?

OS: M2 MacMini, Sonoma 14.0

Vivaldi version: ??