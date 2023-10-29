I have 3 PCs running synchronized Vivaldi. On one, all of a sudden, I get crash on launching. It persist even after having tried to: (1) rename 'Default' folder; (2) reinstall on top; and (3) remove and install from scratch.

I found in my application folder a 'debug.log' file with the following content:

[1029/141131.291:ERROR:registration_protocol_win.cc(135)] TransactNamedPipe: The pipe has been ended. (0x6D)

A search suggests it's related to Chrome in general.

I can launch Vivaldi adding '--disable-extensions' to vivaldi.exe

On the afflicted PC It seems that I can - occasionally -start Vivaldi if I add random name to vivaldi.exe (i.e. as a toggle - it will open a new tab and try to access a web page). It doesn't work all the time.,

Any suggestions?