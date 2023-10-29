Sync Card "Images"
Hi Gang, I have looked around the forum and search but could not find any information on how to sync the card/speed dial images across devices. My cards URLs sync but the images are all broken on other devices.
For example when you use FVD for cross platform sync everything is included.
Thanks for your suggestions/replys.
@hazz Speed dial Thumbs are not synced yet:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24479/sync-custom-speed-dial-thumbnails
Personally I use the fav(icons) in startpage settings which are always present.
This is a basic functionality -- see FVD Speed Dials etc, they all do this. Hope Vivaldi adds it soon.