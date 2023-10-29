Accent Issue with Bottom Address Bar Post 6.2 Update
-
hamedghorbani
Hi
Following the recent update to Vivaldi, the accent from the page, when the address bar is positioned at the bottom, does not apply and function correctly. A single line now appears just above the address bar. I have attached screenshots from before and after the update for comparison. Below, you can see Vivaldi version 6.1 displaying the accent from the page properly.
i am now on Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
and still the same