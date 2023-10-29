Went to open Vivaldi and in the bottom right corner of the screen was a message,

“uBlock Origin has crashed. Click on balloon to reload extension.”

Clicked on balloon and nothing happens; Vivaldi doesn’t open. Restarted computer thinking/hoping this was a one time occurrence. No such luck.

Went to Chrome and there was little help. Couldn’t find the folder or files mentioned as a solution. Came here looking for a solution, but didn’t find anything.

Any ideas on how to fix this?