Vivaldi won’t open
-
Went to open Vivaldi and in the bottom right corner of the screen was a message,
“uBlock Origin has crashed. Click on balloon to reload extension.”
Clicked on balloon and nothing happens; Vivaldi doesn’t open. Restarted computer thinking/hoping this was a one time occurrence. No such luck.
Went to Chrome and there was little help. Couldn’t find the folder or files mentioned as a solution. Came here looking for a solution, but didn’t find anything.
Any ideas on how to fix this?
-
@NJDave Are you able to access
vivaldi://extensionsif you don't click on the balloon to remove the affected extension? Otherwise, start vivaldi with
--disable-extensionsand try creating a new profile.