I have been seeing this for many weeks now. When I restart Vivaldi, clicking on a tab stack will take me to a tab other than the one last viewed there.

That just happened to me. So I then clicked on the tab it should have gone to. I copied some text and then went back to the tab stack I had previously been in.

Then I went again to the stack that had had the navigation history problem, and this time it went to a different tab within it altogether, not the one it had previously erroneously gone to.

I'm not sure if I had used "hibernate background tabs" in my last session. In the recent past that has been a trigger for nav history problems like this.