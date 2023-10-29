Unsolved Bookmarks file extrem decreased
-
Hi,
after the last update to 6.4 the bookmarks file was decreased from 55 mb to 2.5 mb. I can see the bookmarks entries still in Vivaldi. I made an import from my last saved .bak file but nothing changed and the Bokkmarks file has the same small size as before.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pompiers Since Vivaldi 6.4 the preview images are extracted now from bookmarks file and stored in folder C:\Users....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails\
-
@DoctorG Thx, is there a possibility to disable these preview images inside the Bookmarks because I would not need it for my backup run every week?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pompiers No need to deactivate as images are not stored anymore in Bookmarks file.
-
OK so fore backup & restore it works without the preview images files?
-
@pompiers Backup and restore won't gather the thumbnails.
You would need to restore the thumbnail folder, but I suggest to let the browser re-create them.