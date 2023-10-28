'Enable direct match' cannot be swithced off
-
dovregubben
I use the latest vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.34-1_amd64.deb in EasyPup, based on Buster64 bit, linux_kernel-4.19.157. When I enter an url, for example 'vivaldi.com' in the address field, Vivaldi pics a Vivaldi-related entry in bookmarks, and open that bookmark instead of the url I wrote. If I add a space after vivaldi.com - or any other basic address, it opens the relevant address only.
I have traced this function to most likely be the 'Enable direct match' in 'Allow search suggestions'. I use the american language version, and I have unclicked that function, but it still mess up every entry I make in the adrress field.
So, I'll throw out this latest Vivaldi, and reinstall an earlier version.
-
@dovregubben based on the effect described, it's more likely the
Autocomplete Best Resultsetting.
The
Direct Matchshould only kick in on unrelated typed text that match a partner brand.