It'd be cool to have the side panel icons and the side tabs in one single bar... It wouldn't take too much space (depending on how many side panel icons you have).

Having two bars is kind of senseless and a little annoying.

Here's a picture of what I'm talking about.

Also... If someone ever makes a CSS mod for this, I'd appreciate it a lot. But in the meantime, it's just a suggestion. Hope this gets more visibility.