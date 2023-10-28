Here's the story:

The update manager said there was an update. This was a firmware update. I started the update. Downloaded it and started installing it. Just before the end, update manager panel etc. crashed (it crashes 2 out of every 3 firmware updates). I had to turn off the laptop with the button. When I opened it again and went to the update manager and tried to start the update from the beginning, it gave the following error.

As it said, I opened the terminal and ran the relevant code. Other times, the update would be completed this way and the error would be fixed. But this time, he could not complete the update via the terminal because the bottom line said dpkg: error, new file (/var/lib/dpkg/status-new) could not be created. There was a problem while processing something (firmware) in the upper lines, etc. things were written (I couldn't take a screenshot). When I close the terminal and enter the update manager again, I have to start the process from the beginning.

How do I fix this error? Updates have already accumulated. Of course Vivaldi too (6.4). Thanks.

I'm using Linux Mint Xfce 20+ , HP Pavilion g6 (12 years old) and I am the linux beginner.