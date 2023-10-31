I strongly disagree with the aimless direction of how GUIs are being done by...everyone. So I'm updating my modifications for Vivaldi to make it much more (though not yet fully) usable.

Unfortunately the moment I move the address bar ( class_('UrlBar-AddressField')[0] ) from the Main toolbar where it does not belong in to the Bookmarks toolbar if I enter full screen (F11 traditional browser version or the Fullscreen API) the address bar is immediately deleted from the browser's DOM.

I did attempt to recreate the address bar and while I can clone the XML and add it back all of the event listeners were lost once the browser decided to throw the baby out with the bath water.

I attempted to go sifting through the bundle.js file looking for whatever might be getting used to add the event listeners (I use HTML attributes to avoid this nonsense) and couldn't find anything relevant in the four megabytes of JavaScript code.

This is a critical issue for me. I need a usable browser which means a usable GUI. That also includes the ability to use fullscreen without having to restart the browser every flipping time I exit fullscreen after watching a video.

A helpful reply would ideally be from a GUI developer who can help me reinitiate the event listeners; I can recreate the XML for the address bar just fine. Or even better, fix the bug that deletes the class_('UrlBar-AddressField')[0] from the DOM! I'm moving the address bar to the bookmarks bar via: document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar').insertBefore(document.getElementsByClassName('UrlBar-AddressField')[0], document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar').firstChild); .

Here is a preview of the fixes I've completed for Vivaldi 6.4:

