Need Vivaldi Dev please! - Huge Address Bar Bug breaks Fullscreen
-
jabcreations
I strongly disagree with the aimless direction of how GUIs are being done by...everyone. So I'm updating my modifications for Vivaldi to make it much more (though not yet fully) usable.
Unfortunately the moment I move the address bar (
class_('UrlBar-AddressField')[0]) from the Main toolbar where it does not belong in to the Bookmarks toolbar if I enter full screen (F11 traditional browser version or the Fullscreen API) the address bar is immediately deleted from the browser's DOM.
I did attempt to recreate the address bar and while I can clone the XML and add it back all of the event listeners were lost once the browser decided to throw the baby out with the bath water.
I attempted to go sifting through the
bundle.jsfile looking for whatever might be getting used to add the event listeners (I use HTML attributes to avoid this nonsense) and couldn't find anything relevant in the four megabytes of JavaScript code.
This is a critical issue for me. I need a usable browser which means a usable GUI. That also includes the ability to use fullscreen without having to restart the browser every flipping time I exit fullscreen after watching a video.
A helpful reply would ideally be from a GUI developer who can help me reinitiate the event listeners; I can recreate the XML for the address bar just fine. Or even better, fix the bug that deletes the
class_('UrlBar-AddressField')[0]from the DOM! I'm moving the address bar to the bookmarks bar via:
document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar').insertBefore(document.getElementsByClassName('UrlBar-AddressField')[0], document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar').firstChild);.
Here is a preview of the fixes I've completed for Vivaldi 6.4:
-
jabcreations
The following is my latest code to clean up Vivaldi 6.4 via custom.js. It cleans up quite nicely (though many missing buttons from earlier versions like Contacts). These modifications break fullscreen mode however. The script that breaks looks like it's looking for a static number of toolbars, I think.
var oop = {}; Object.prototype.$ = function(c) {return (this.querySelectorAll && this.querySelectorAll(c) && this.querySelectorAll(c).length > 0) ? this.querySelectorAll(c) : false;} Object.prototype.class_ = function(c) {return (this.getElementsByClassName && this.getElementsByClassName(c) && this.getElementsByClassName(c).length > 0) ? this.getElementsByClassName(c) : false;} Object.prototype.tag_ = function(t) {return (this.getElementsByTagName && this.getElementsByTagName(t) && this.getElementsByTagName(t).length > 0) ? this.getElementsByTagName(t) : false;} function $(o) { var a = true; try {document.querySelectorAll(o);} catch(err) {a = false; error_report(new Error('The parameter "'+o+'" is not a valid CSS selector.')); sound.notice();} return (a && document.querySelectorAll && document.querySelectorAll(o)) ? document.querySelectorAll(o) : false; } function class_(c) { var r = false; if (typeof c != 'string') {error_report(new Error('Can not change class; the parameter \''+((typeof c == 'string') ? c : c.toString())+'\' is not valid.'));} else if (document.getElementsByClassName(c)) {r = document.getElementsByClassName(c);} return r; } function element_del(id) { id = ((typeof id == 'string' && id_(id)) ? id_(id) : id); //Report any script that deletes the Rich Editor: if (id === id_('editor_rich')) {console.log('element_del(), id', id);error_report(new Error('silent:Script blocked from deleting Rich Editor.'));} else if (typeof id=='object' && typeof id.parentNode=='object') {id.parentNode.removeChild(id);} else if (typeof id=='string' && id_(id) && id_(id).parentNode.removeChild) {id_(id).parentNode.removeChild(id_(id));} else {error_report(new Error('The element delete id '+((typeof id == 'string') ? id : id.toString())+' is not a valid element '+((typeof id == 'string') ? 'string id' : 'object')+'.'));} } function error_report(e) { console.error(e); } function id_(id) { var r = false; if (typeof id != 'string') {error_report(new Error('The id_ parameter "'+id.toString()+'" is not a string.'));} else if (id.length == 0) {error_report(new Error('The id_ parameter was an empty string.'));} else if (document.getElementById(id)) {r = document.getElementById(id);} return r; } function in_array(s,a) {var r = false; if (is_array(a)) {for (var i = 0; i<a.length; i++) {if (a[i]==s) {r = true;}}} return r;} function is_array(a) {var r = false; if (a.constructor.toString().indexOf('Array') > 0) {r = true;} return r;} function xml_add(pos, e, xml, f) { if (typeof e != 'object') {e = (typeof e == 'string' && id_(e)) ? id_(e) : e;} if (!in_array(pos,['after','before','inside','replace'])) {error_report(new Error('The function xml_add first parameter for relative position must be after, before, inside or replace.'));} else if (typeof e != 'object') {error_report(new Error('The xml_add function second parameter e is not a valid element object.'));} else if (xml.split('>')[0].indexOf(' xmlns=') == -1) {error_report(new Error('The xml_add function third parameter must have an XML namespace on the parent-most element.'));} else if (e.nodeName) { if (pos=='after') {e.parentNode.insertBefore(document.importNode(new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml,'application/xml').childNodes[0],true),e.nextSibling);} else if (pos=='before') {e.parentNode.insertBefore(document.importNode(new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml,'application/xml').childNodes[0],true),e);} else if (pos=='inside') {e.appendChild(document.importNode(new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml,'application/xml').childNodes[0],true));} else if (pos=='replace') {e.parentNode.replaceChild(document.importNode(new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml,'application/xml').childNodes[0],true),e);} //Add fragment and have it returned. if (typeof f != 'undefined') { f = (typeof f == 'string' && id_(f)) ? id_(f) : f; if (f.nodeName) {f.focus();} } } } function xml_string(e,xmlns) { //console.log('xml_string(), e', e, 'function_caller', function_caller(error_stack_clean(new Error().stack))); //2022-03-27; Can simply use e.cloneNode(false) to only copy element itself alone: var r = false; if (typeof e != 'object') {e = (typeof e == 'string' && id_(e)) ? id_(e) : e;} if (!e.nodeName) {error_report(new Error('The xml_string parameter '+e.toString()+' is not a valid element object.'));} else {r = new XMLSerializer().serializeToString(e);} if (r && typeof xmlns == 'undefined') {r = r.replace(' xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"','');} return r; } function gui_fixes() { const toolbar_address = class_('UrlBar-AddressField')[0]; const toolbar_bookmarks = document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar'); const toolbar_main = class_('toolbar-mainbar')[0]; const toolbar_tabs = document.getElementById('tabs-tabbar-container'); //Move tabs toolbar below Bookmarks toolbar: document.querySelector('.bookmark-bar').insertAdjacentElement('afterend', document.getElementById('tabs-tabbar-container')); //Backup Address bar to hopefully recover from fullscreen deletion bug: //oop.toolbar_address_xml = xml_string(toolbar_address).replace(/button-textonly below\">/, 'button-textonly below" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">'); //console.log('init address bar XML', oop.toolbar_address_xml); //Move Address bar to the start of the Bookmarks toolbar: //toolbar_bookmarks.insertBefore(toolbar_address, toolbar_bookmarks.firstChild); //change(toolbar_bookmarks, 'bookmark-bar default toolbar toolbar-droptarget toolbar-mainbar toolbar-visible toolbar-large'); //Attempt to resolve fullscreen bug by switching which element contains which: //xml_add('after', toolbar_bookmarks, '<div class="bookmark-bar default" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"></div>'); //xml_add('after', toolbar_bookmarks, xml_string(toolbar_bookmarks).replace(/>/, ' xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">')); //id_('main').insertBefore(toolbar_address, toolbar_bookmarks); //toolbar_address.appendChild(toolbar_bookmarks); //class="bookmark-bar default" //class="bookmark-bar default" //class_('bookmark-bar')[0] xml_add('before', toolbar_bookmarks, '<div class="bookmark-bar default" id="address_bookmarks" style="display: flex;" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"></div>'); id_('address_bookmarks').appendChild(toolbar_address); id_('address_bookmarks').appendChild(toolbar_bookmarks); //Create the three button groups for the Main toolbar: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('id','group1'); toolbar_main.appendChild(d); var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('id','group2'); toolbar_main.appendChild(d); var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('id','group3'); toolbar_main.appendChild(d); //Add text label for Back Button: var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Back')); $('[title^="Go to previous"]')[0].getElementsByTagName('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="Back"]')[0].parentNode); //Add text label for Back Button: var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Forward')); $('[title^="Go to next"]')[0].getElementsByTagName('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="Forward"]')[0].parentNode); //Add text label for Reload Button: var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Reload')); $('[title^="Reload"]')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="Reload"]')[0].parentNode); //Add text label for Home Button: var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Home')); $('[title="Go to homepage"]')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="Home"]')[0].parentNode); //Move Bookmarks button: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_bookmarks'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelBookmarks"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_bookmarks').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Bookmarks')); id_('button_bookmarks').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelBookmarks"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); //Move Calendar button: if ($('[name="calendar"]')[0]) { var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_calendar'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelCalendar"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_calendar').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Calendar')); id_('button_calendar').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelCalendar"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); } //Move Contacts button: //This was removed? o.0 //Move Downloads button: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_downloads'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelDownloads"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_downloads').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Downloads')); id_('button_downloads').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelDownloads"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); //Move Feeds button: //This was removed? o.0 //Move History button: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_history'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelHistory"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_history').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('History')); id_('button_history').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelHistory"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); //Move New Tab button: var e = class_('newtab')[0]; e.removeAttribute('style'); id_('group1').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('New Tab')); e.tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); //Move Notes button: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_notes'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelNotes"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_notes').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Notes')); id_('button_notes').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelNotes"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); //Move Translate button: var d = document.createElement('div'); d.setAttribute('class','button-toolbar'); d.setAttribute('id','button_translate'); class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0].parentNode.insertBefore(d, class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); var e = $('[name="PanelTranslate"]')[0]; e.parentNode.setAttribute('id','delete'); id_('button_translate').appendChild(e); var d = document.createElement('span'); d.appendChild(document.createTextNode('Translate')); id_('button_translate').tag_('button')[0].appendChild(d); id_('group1').appendChild($('[name="PanelTranslate"]')[0].parentNode); element_del('delete'); //Hide F4 toggle button: $('[name="PanelToggle"]')[0].parentNode.style.display = 'none'; //Move Search bar: id_('group2').appendChild(class_('UrlBar-SearchField')[0]); //Move extensions to third group: id_('group3').appendChild(class_('toolbar-extensions')[0]); //Fix Accounts button: id_('group3').appendChild($('[name="AccountButton"]')[0].parentNode); //Clean oddbits: element_del(class_('mainbar')[0].class_('panel-clickoutside-ignore')[0]); element_del(class_('mainbar')[0].class_('toolbar-spacer-flexible')[0]); element_del(class_('mainbar')[0].class_('toolbar-spacer-flexible')[0]); if (id_('group1').previousSibling.attributes.length == 0) {element_del(id_('group1').previousSibling);} } window.onload = function(event) { interval_init = setInterval(() => { const browser = document.getElementById('browser'); if (browser) { clearInterval(interval_init); gui_fixes(); } }, 50); }
-
jabcreations
The custom.css file. I'm using the "Dark" theme as a base in the settings.
/*** Toolbar 2: Create more consistent button layout for Main buttons: ***/ .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-mainbar .button-toolbar {width: 100px;} .button-toolbar > button {padding-right: 4px;} .button-toolbar > button + span {white-space: nowrap;} .button-toolbar > button > span + span:nth-of-type(2) {padding-right: 4px;}/* background-color: #f0f;*/ .button-toolbar:hover > button > span:nth-last-of-type(1) {font-style: italic;} .toolbar-mainbar {display: flex; justify-content: space-between;} .UrlBar-AddressField {max-height: 28px; min-width: 700px; width: 700px;} .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper {max-width: 800px;} .UrlField, #urlFieldInput {width: 100%;} .bookmark-bar {display: flex; flex-grow: 2; max-height: 28px; min-width: calc(100% - 700px);} #switch {display: none;} #panels-container {margin-left: -35px;} #group1, #group2, #group3 {display: flex;} .horizontal-menu-pagetitle {margin-left: 30% !important;} /* Fix New Tab nonsense: */ .button-toolbar {position: initial !important;} /* Dark Mode Fix: */ #header, .mainbar, .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar button, #tabs-container, .tab, .toolbar-statusbar, .settings-sidebar, .settings-content, #modal-bg .modal-wrapper, #modal-bg .dialog-preview, #modal-bg .dialog-footer {background-color: #000 !important;} .toolbar-mainbar button:hover, .bookmark-bar button:hover, .tab:hover {background-color: #444 !important;} .tab.active {background-color: var(--colorAccentBorderDark) !important;}