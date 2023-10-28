Portable version
I have Vivaldi installed on a USB stick, but when updating my settings, they don't stay with the portable version on the USB stick, but on the PC I have used !!!!
Basically, I have to re-configure on each PC that I am using !!!!
Pauline.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pauline82
Install Vivaldi as a Standalone Version and synchronise it with your PC. There is no Portable version of Vivaldi.
Important! Since passwords and extensions are encrypted with a key which is unique to the user profile on each computer, they cannot be transferred.