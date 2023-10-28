picture-in-picture/bild-in-bild: mute does not work
First: Thanks for picture-in-picture. This is really very usefull. And the way you implemented it is (in contrast to other features) well thought out (remembering size and location of the picture-in-picture, one-click to go back to tab).
Unfortunatly here muting (the icon in the video when it is broken out) is not working. clicking on it mutes for a fraction of a second, but sound immediately comes back.
To really mute the sound I have to click the speaker icon in the TAB before I break out the video.This way the broken out video stays mute. But that's not handy. I'd very much prefered it'll work like it is supposed to.
Similarly the volume control in the broken out video kinda works (not), i.e. it works, maybe the first time, but the second time it goes back to 100% although I tried to reduce the volume and at a certain point it returns allways to 100% -> near to useless.
Can't confirm, see https://www.filemail.com/d/vgduyvttwmfzzbs
Check troubleshooting https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Ok, right. Works in Guest window.
(debian/sid(uction)/fluxbox,no DE).
So how can I find out what's the problem?
I can now exclude my DE as the culprit as I tested with two different installations and two different DEs.
So the culprit is somewhere in my vivaldi settings or configs within ~/<user>/.config/vivaldi (... and btw, vivaldi-snapshot does NOT show the problem).
My only extensions are "uBlock origin" and "user Agent switcher". The later is set to "default".
Any advices as to how I may find the culprit in this nightmere of directories and files within my vivaldi home dir?
Difficult to say according to what you've said, check if you have forgotten some custom flags under
vivaldi://flags, and check again with having extensions disabled?
vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions
I never touched vivaldi://flags, but I nontheless pressed "resett"; and then restarted with vivaldi-stable --disable-extensions ... to no avail, problem persists.
And here I describe the problem a bit more: In the break out windowm when I click one time, the icon changes from showing a speaker to showing a speaker with a "backslash". The sound mutes for a fraction of a second and comes back immediately. Then I need a double click for thew icon to come back from speker with backslash to speaker without backslash.
So there is working grafically, but not as far as the sound machinery is concernd.
And to my tests: on this very computer I have a parallel installation, i.e. a system on a different partition with it's own home. It is a minimal fallback installation. No problem.
Very same computer, my standart system, but linux test user, i.e. empty home: no problem, whether I login in lxqt or fluxbox pure.
Very same computer, my standart system, but me as user, my home: vivaldi shows the problem, but not with guest window -> conclusion: vivaldi defaults are ok.
Now tested based on your two hints: Problem persists, it is not flags or extension, but apparently something with my vivaldi settings or config which has to be something within ~/.config/vivaldi
BTW: when testing with changed settings in ~/.config/vivaldi, I need to close-reopen vivaldi each time, right?