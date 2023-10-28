First: Thanks for picture-in-picture. This is really very usefull. And the way you implemented it is (in contrast to other features) well thought out (remembering size and location of the picture-in-picture, one-click to go back to tab).

Unfortunatly here muting (the icon in the video when it is broken out) is not working. clicking on it mutes for a fraction of a second, but sound immediately comes back.

To really mute the sound I have to click the speaker icon in the TAB before I break out the video.This way the broken out video stays mute. But that's not handy. I'd very much prefered it'll work like it is supposed to.

Similarly the volume control in the broken out video kinda works (not), i.e. it works, maybe the first time, but the second time it goes back to 100% although I tried to reduce the volume and at a certain point it returns allways to 100% -> near to useless.