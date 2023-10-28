Vertical Tabs: Pinned Tabs don't stay visible when scrolling down tabs
-
Hello,
While I love Vivaldi and really want to use it as my primary, this one odd behaviour of not keeping the pinned tabs sticky (ie. always visible in the screen & not scrolling up just like any other tab) is very frustrating. Every single other browser defaults to the opposite behaviour. Is it that I'm missing some option to enable this? I've been searching repeatedly, but simply can't find a solution. Please help!
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63632/pinned-tabs-in-the-vertical-tab-bar-should-always-be-displayed-on-top-of-the-tab-list Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-