Browser Spontaneously Refreshes?
Vivaldi was upgraded yesterday morning. Another quirk has arisen, besides the Speed Dial issue. A few seconds after the browser has fully loaded, there is kind of a blink/flash/pulse for a microsecond, as if the browser window momentarily shrinks and expands. Is the browser refreshing? Weird.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS
Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Cinnamon 4.6.7
Kernel 5.4.0-165-generic
DoctorG Ambassador
@d_canard I had such flash only sometimes when playing a video at youtube.
Could have been a Vivaldi GPU driver interaction issue. But currently no problems.
Older Mint. Which GPU? I know from some colleagues, they had issues with Vivaldi and AMD drivers.
edwardp Ambassador
@d_canard The blink/flash/pulse described, has been reported: VB-101031 (confirmed).
Aaron Translator
@d_canard I think it's automatically syncing in the background
Radeon R9 380
It is in the system only because there was a serious issue with a kernel update that messed up systems with nVidia cards a few years back. Rather than deal with the issue, I took the path of least resistance and put in this older AMD card. And being basically lazy, the card has stayed. I suppose I should get around to putting the nVidia 1060 card back in. But hey ...
Edit: Oh the shame! Bad grammar! "And being basically lazy, the card has stayed." The card is inanimate. It cannot be lazy. However, I am lazy (and sloppy with grammar). I should have said -- And seeing as I am basically lazy, the card has stayed.
@edwardp said in Browser Spontaneously Refreshes?:
@d_canard The blink/flash/pulse described, has been reported: VB-101031 (confirmed).
Thanks.