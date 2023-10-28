@DoctorG said in Browser Spontaneously Refreshes?:

@d_canard I had such flash only sometimes when playing a video at youtube.

Could have been a Vivaldi GPU driver interaction issue. But currently no problems. Older Mint. Which GPU? I know from some colleagues, they had issues with Vivaldi and AMD drivers.

Radeon R9 380

It is in the system only because there was a serious issue with a kernel update that messed up systems with nVidia cards a few years back. Rather than deal with the issue, I took the path of least resistance and put in this older AMD card. And being basically lazy, the card has stayed. I suppose I should get around to putting the nVidia 1060 card back in. But hey ...

Edit: Oh the shame! Bad grammar! "And being basically lazy, the card has stayed." The card is inanimate. It cannot be lazy. However, I am lazy (and sloppy with grammar). I should have said -- And seeing as I am basically lazy, the card has stayed.