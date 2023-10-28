Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Lately I've been trying to sign into one of my apps using "Sign in with Apple" but I keep getting the error message "invalid_request: Invalid client id or web redirect url". I've tried clearing my cookies twice but it didn't work.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.