Vivaldi randomly loads the processor and RAM
-
petrushevskiy
I have caught this bug twice already. I have 32 GB of RAM on my PC. There are 20-20 tabs open in Vivaldi, but at some random moment the CPU is loaded by 98-100% because of Vivaldi, and the RAM is remembered by 26-28 GB. The problem is solved by restarting the browser.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@petrushevskiy In such case can you have a look in Vivaldi task manager (hit Shift+Esc) which process/tab/extension consumes so much ressources?
Sometimes use of Vivaldi Mail, Calendar or Feed can cause high CPU usage. Do you use such fetures?
-
petrushevskiy
no, will use, tnx