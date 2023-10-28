Pin tabs – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3166.22
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot introduces ability to pin tabs from the tab switcher and addresses various bugs.
First! Thanks!
What is the "sad tab"?
@Aaron I reported VIB-449, so I can answer that; it's the following:
@AltCode Thanks! It's what i want.
[New] Add ability to pin tabs (VIB-317)
Nice! Though I think the feature still needs some work. On the desktop tabs, the tab is simply moved to the leftmost position, but unlike on desktop, it is not shrunk to just the Davison, but worse of all, the close button is still there, so it can still be closed.
On iPadOS, the UI looks a bit weird on the tab switcher:
edwardp Ambassador
