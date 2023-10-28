[6.4] Separators in bookmark menus are not shown anymore
After the update from 6.2 to 6.4, all separators in bookmark menus are not shown anymore. At the same time, they are still shown in bookmark editors (Ctrl+Shift+B and F4), I can add new ones, and move or delete existing ones.
I'm observing the issue on two laptops.
I have Windows 11 x64 with all cumulative updates installed on both laptops.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dmitrik I can see them in Vivaldi menu Bookmarks and its submenues.
I see them in bookmarks bar, the separators are lightgray color.
Which theme do you use?