Please consider reporting the crash to the developer team with a crash log, see https://help.vivaldi.com/?s=report+crashes

You may find some improvement by turning off hardware acceleration https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

Finally, after reading the title of your post I can't help but also suggest that you change the crash setting from automatically to manual. This is of course just a silly joke I couldn't not make. Sorry