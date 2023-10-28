vivaldi is crashing automatically
-
HawKVision
vivaldi is crashing automatically many times when i am using that , i am signing through google to some website but it is crashed every time i dont know why
-
Welcome to the forum!
Please consider reporting the crash to the developer team with a crash log, see https://help.vivaldi.com/?s=report+crashes
You may find some improvement by turning off hardware acceleration https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Finally, after reading the title of your post I can't help but also suggest that you change the crash setting from automatically to manual. This is of course just a silly joke I couldn't not make. Sorry
-
binarmorker
Hi! I've been experiencing the exact same issue, except with Paypal and other providers too. It happens to be whenever a window.open is called from within an iFrame, as is the case with many "log-in with service" buttons.
Here's a minimal example of this (not mine): https://codepen.io/webgeeker/pen/bZErLW
I'm on 6.4.3160.34
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@binarmorker The crash with links to pay with Paypal is known by Vivaldi developer; no need for bug reports. And fixed internally, so wait for a next Stable/Snapshot update. https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/706014
-
binarmorker
Thank you. Like I said, I suspect those crashes are all related. I will wait patiently.