网站中的链接打开后的显示大小问题
jameshsing
在网站中打开其中的链接时，弹出的窗口不能保持原始大小，成了全屏显示，能通过设置设定吗？6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) 版本就可以保持原始窗口大小。
Pesala Ambassador
@jameshsing English only in this subforum, please.
When opening the link in the website, the popped window cannot maintain its original size and becomes a full-screen display. Can it be set by setting? 6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel) version can maintain the original window size.
For me, when I open a webpage link in a new window or a new tab, the window remains the same size.
Pesala Ambassador
@jameshsing said in 网站中的链接打开后的显示大小问题:
6.1.3035.302 (Stable channel)
Upgrade to 6.4.3160.34 latest Stable version.
Provide a link to a webpage where you experience the problem.
Are you using any extensions? Test in a guest profile.
@Pesala 没有用的。
@Pesala 不能升级，6.1.3035.302之后就出现这个问题了。
jameshsing
不能 升级，升级了就出现这个问题了。
@jameshsing said in 网站中的链接打开后的显示大小问题:
It cannot be upgraded. This problem occurred after 6.1.3035.302.
I guess that means you are using Windows 7 (which is no longer supported)?
As @Pesala said in 网站中的链接打开后的显示大小问题:
Test in a guest profile.
谢谢回复！我的系统是WIN11专业版。
