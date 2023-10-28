Vivaldi become unresponsive when deleting history by date
ruulrskybound
How to reproduce:
- Open History or History panel
- Start typing in the search box to filter (in my case I want to filter game.granbluefantasy.jp)
- Set the date filter to All History
- Right click on the result date and click Delete
- After deleting 4 to 5 entries Vivaldi will start to use lot of CPU and RAM usage will keep rising and Vivaldi become unresponsive eventually
6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 10 22H2
DoctorG Ambassador
@ruulrskybound Just interested: how large was the history before, how many days did you let store the history (see Settings → Privacy → Save Browsing History)?
Do you use Vivaldi Sync and the history got synced at this time?
Any extensions in use which accces history?
ruulrskybound
how many days did you let store the history (see Settings → Privacy → Save Browsing History)?
It was set to 1 month.
Do you use Vivaldi Sync and the history got synced at this time?
I don't use sync.
Any extensions in use which access history?
These are the extensions that are active:
- Chrome Background Runner (doesn't access history)
- Google Translate (doesn't access history)
- Redirector (can read history)
- uBlock Origin (can read history)
@ruulrskybound maybe the history file is somewhat corrupted. You might consider removing the history file from vivaldi profile folder and let the browser recreate it
Removing history was always problematic. In my case when I remove all entries from site ~ 1000 it will remove that instantly from history view but in reallity it will slowly remove that from actual history file. Lets say if I remove ~ 10k-100k entries it will take hours while using 25% of my dual-core with hyperthreading. Adress hinting will be also unavailable until it finishes... This process will continue even if I close vivaldi and in many cases I force end the process via task manager...