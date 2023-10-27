Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Instagram currently blocks right clicks on videos AND doesn't show the video pop-out icon. It would be nice if there was a way to pop out the video without using external scripts for websites that in general hide this feature.
