I can no longer determine how to execute JavaScript to fix the broken GUI with Vivaldi 6.4:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91907/custom-javascript-no-longer-executes-vivaldi-6-4/1

I went looking for old versions and found this page:

https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win

Okay, great! I install 6.2.3 and it installed 6.4! NO!

So I downloaded 6.1, disabled my Internet connection, started the installation and it told me that it couldn't connect to the Internet!

What is the point of old installers if they don't install old versions?! I thought a sub 100 megabyte executable was suspicious. Now I'll have to go looking for an actual installer from some seedy third party just to clean up the completely broken GUI.

Also: if the devs actually care, when my fixes are applied it and I exit fullscreen mode the browser loses the address bar.