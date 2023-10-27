Old installers force new versions!
jabcreations
I can no longer determine how to execute JavaScript to fix the broken GUI with Vivaldi 6.4:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91907/custom-javascript-no-longer-executes-vivaldi-6-4/1
I went looking for old versions and found this page:
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
Okay, great! I install 6.2.3 and it installed 6.4! NO!
So I downloaded 6.1, disabled my Internet connection, started the installation and it told me that it couldn't connect to the Internet!
What is the point of old installers if they don't install old versions?! I thought a sub 100 megabyte executable was suspicious. Now I'll have to go looking for an actual installer from some seedy third party just to clean up the completely broken GUI.
Also: if the devs actually care, when my fixes are applied it and I exit fullscreen mode the browser loses the address bar.
@jabcreations I just downloaded the installer for
6.2.3105.35and successfully got that version when I installed it as standalone.
You probably need to make sure the option
Disable automatic updatesis enabled, otherwise the browser will download the current version when you run the older version.
@jabcreations said in Old installers force new versions!:
when my fixes are applied it and I exit fullscreen mode the browser loses the address bar.
Probably best to make a separate thread for this issue. Not entirely sure what the problem is from the brief description given. My address bar is still visible after entering and exiting fullscreen with
F11.