History: very slow to load
-
After I upgraded my browser to version 6.4, history started loading very slowly. It takes about an hour or two for the story to load. Before update, it took less than a minute to load a story.
-
Fatimaansari
if your browsing history is loading slowly:
Clear your browser history, cache, and cookies.
Make sure your browser is up to date.
Disable or remove unnecessary browser extensions.
Consider using a lightweight browser if needed.
Reduce the size of your history or set it to retain less data.
Check for malware and ensure your system is not overloaded.
Update your operating system.
Consider increasing your system's RAM if it's low.
Check for other factors, such as hardware or network issues that could affect browsing speed.
-
The thing is, I don't want to purge history. On version 6.2 the history loaded quickly.
-
Same problem, before updating to 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) it was OK. Now history after today activity in many cases will not load... (about 4-5 months of entries - History file is about 82 MB large...)