Address bar goes to "suggested result" while drop-down is disabled.
This happened with the recent update to ver. 6.4.3160.34
Both auto-complete and drop down menu are disabled in the address bar setting. However, now when I type a web address and hit enter, for example, "uwlax.edu", instead of going to the university's homepage, Vivaldi forces me to go to a suggested result. The only way to get rid of this annoying behavior is to literally check off all the items in "Drop-down menu priority".
This seems to be a bug.
@weixulu Might be linked to search suggestions:
Try enabling the second highlighted setting.
@Hadden89 It's not that. Search suggestion was already disabled. Also the auto-directed web address was not a search suggestion but a webpage I frequently visited. The problem seems to be related to "drop-down menu" settings. It's like Vivaldi forced drop-down item selection regardless of whether it was shown. When I type in the address bar, I can actually see the favicon changing, suggesting that the browser was secretly highlighting drop-down menu items. That is to say - the drop down menu was only invisible but not disabled.
This is an issue with the drop-down menu. I had to enable it, disable "autocomplete best result" and disable the drop-down menu again in order to stop it from happening.
multiplexer
@Ledyba I really should have thought to try this, thank you! I had a similar issue that was also resolved by doing this. For me, the favicon of what-would-be-autocompleted-if-autocomplete-was-on was showing as I was typing, and it was incredibly annoying