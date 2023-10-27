I've got Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 and I can no longer get JavaScript to execute to fix the browser's GUI!

I've tried modifying both of the following HTML files (since browser.html is no longer present):

C:\MEDIA\INTERNET\Vivaldi\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\main.html

C:\MEDIA\INTERNET\Vivaldi\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\window.html

Just something as simple as:

<script> window.onload = function(event) { setTimeout(function() { alert('custom2.js!'); }, 2000); } </script>

I always put script elements in the head since I actually professionally work with it however I even dumped the script inappropriately in the body element in both HTML files and still can't even get an alert to show after I start the browser again.

Any one figure out how to get custom JavaScript working?