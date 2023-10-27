Custom JavaScript no longer executes; Vivaldi 6.4
jabcreations
I've got Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 and I can no longer get JavaScript to execute to fix the browser's GUI!
I've tried modifying both of the following HTML files (since browser.html is no longer present):
C:\MEDIA\INTERNET\Vivaldi\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\main.html
C:\MEDIA\INTERNET\Vivaldi\Application\6.4.3160.34\resources\vivaldi\window.html
Just something as simple as:
<script> window.onload = function(event) { setTimeout(function() { alert('custom2.js!'); }, 2000); } </script>
I always put script elements in the head since I actually professionally work with it however I even dumped the script inappropriately in the body element in both HTML files and still can't even get an
alertto show after I start the browser again.
Any one figure out how to get custom JavaScript working?
@jabcreations You need to add the scripts to
window.htmland inline script won't work; you need to load the JS from a file. Also
alertsdon't work from custom JS. Using
console.log()and looking at the console devTools for the UI is a good way to quickly check if a JS mod is working.
This is the warning from the UI devTools console when you try to run an inline script:
Refused to execute inline script because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "script-src 'self'". Either the 'unsafe-inline' keyword, a hash ('sha256-...'), or a nonce ('nonce-...') is required to enable inline execution.
Working Example
window.html
<!-- Vivaldi window document --> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <title>Vivaldi</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/common.css" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="chrome://vivaldi-data/css-mods/css" /> </head> <body> <script src="example.js"></script> </body> </html>
example.js
window.onload = function (event) { console.log("This JS mod is working"); };
Result
jabcreations
I figured it out on my own though had to make dinner before I could modify this thread. I eventually checked the console instead of looking for an alert. Thank you for the reply.