Lack Print Button
For the last month(+/-), I cannot print from Vivaldi.
The print pop-up window only gives me a choice to "Save" or "Cancel." The button to "Print" was replaced by the "Save" button, but only in Vivaldi. Any suggestions?
BhikkhuPesala
@kdp8 You have selected a PDF Printer for the destination. Change to a physical printer to see the Print button.
Thanks. I must have done that by accident when trying to switch between my actual printers and hadn't even noticed.
BhikkhuPesala
@kdp8 Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer