Vivaldi Crashes when hitting game buttons
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2428)
Since the latest update each time when playing games; Words with Friends, Bejeweled Blitz, Cookie Jam, all games on Facebook, if I hit a button, like Send or Play or any button really. The browser shuts down. I know the problem is with the browser because this doesn't happen with any other browser.
DoctorG Ambassador
@JHolland I do not know hoe to solve your issue, but we have some reports with Facebook games crashing Vivaldi
@DoctorG Well that may well be but since the games work on all my other browsers the problem obviously lies with Vivaldi. I have played them on EDGE, DuckDuckGo and Avast Secure Browser without difficulty. This has only become a problem since the latest update.
I'm trying right now https://apps.facebook.com/bejeweledblit and it works for me
new record (well...) 10950 pts
pressing play for a new game, works again.
No problems with Bejeweled. Have you tried playing in guest window? The issue occurs?