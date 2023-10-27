Drag and drop tabs in Split Screen
Hello, a few days ago I saw this news about the Microsoft Edge Canary web browser and it would really be wonderful if we could have this feature also in Vivaldi :
https://www.neowin.net/news/you-can-now-drag-and-drop-tabs-in-edge-canary-to-enable-split-screen/#:~:text=Here is how to do it ( via,side of the window to initiate Split Screen.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24382/drag-and-drop-tiled-tabs Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
