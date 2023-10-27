Vivaldi Android is Just bad. very bad. recently every single update will broke something and then need to wait for another update to fix it. It's just going in loop.

Previously when we try to type anything in any website browser will crashes, this update fixed it. Before that autofill was causing websites to crash!!

Cramming many features that's not even being used is all this browser is doing. It's just frustrating going to think about removing vivaldi as primary browser.