Websites zoomed and cropped
-
Websites in desktop mode is zoomed in for no reason and most of page is not visible cause it's stuck on zoom.
By using 'default zoom' option and going below 70% fix this
-
Vivaldi Android is Just bad. very bad. recently every single update will broke something and then need to wait for another update to fix it. It's just going in loop.
Previously when we try to type anything in any website browser will crashes, this update fixed it. Before that autofill was causing websites to crash!!
Cramming many features that's not even being used is all this browser is doing. It's just frustrating going to think about removing vivaldi as primary browser.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@lockrol Please provide some examples of the web sites you see that are zoomed/cropped, so myself and others can check this. Thank you.
-
@edwardp idk if it's on some sites or on all sites... gmail and discord is having this issue