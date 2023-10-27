I am using the search bar for research and I always play

with the search terms; change a word, change the order

of terms, swap the search engine.

It was very easy to do. Just double click a word in the

search bar's text, type in the new one and hit enter.

As of now (10/2023) the text in the search bar is deleted

after hitting enter and put in this list below.

The terms cannot be edited anymore.

I now have to enter the complete search term again, and they

can be very complex if they include dates, regions,

languages or others filters.

No fun anymore; especially because Firefox is indirectly

blocked by our company, because it refuses to work with

our virus scanner's replaced certificates.

Is there any way to get the old behaviour back?

Something in the settings where I can deactivate

this popup list? Or do I need to install an old version?