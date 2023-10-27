Strange Speed Dial after Latest Update
Raspberry Pi 400 running KDE Plasma on Debian 11 Core
Here's what the speed dial looks like after I updated:
I would post my version, but...
It was working flawlessly before the update, now I'm not sure what happened.
Close Vivaldi and kill any process that could be running in the background
killall -9 vivaldi-bin
then try deleting all Vivaldi GPUCaches
find ~/.config/vivaldi/ -depth -type d -name GPUCache -exec rm -rf {} \;
@npro I ran both commands, unfortunately nothing is different.
@BusyBird15 Seems like there is a thread about it already https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91883/vivaldi-corrupted-ui-runs-only-with-disable-gpu
@npro Okay, thanks!