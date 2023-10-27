what do you need to do to get vivaldi mail
tell me what needs to be done, please help
taurijogis
pauloaguia Translator
@shwarz Since this topic was created in the Mail, Calendar & Feeds category, which refers to the e-mail client included with the Vivaldi browser for Desktop, does that mean you are trying to enable the e-mail client?
If so, then You just need to go to Settings -> General -> Productivity Features and enable it.
For more details: https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/