Translate should have a feature to show the translate of highlighted text above it. It would save a lot of clicks time. Whole page translation is not so good.
-
Translating highlighted text instantly is something that helps to remove very common issues. Whole page translate works fine but doesn't translate all the text. Many words remain the same!
-
BhikkhuPesala
@sunimour Select the text to translate, right-click to translate it. (You may need to choose the language if autodetect fails due to insufficient text).
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@BhikkhuPesala Yes but why not have a feature to translate the highlighted text instantly it would save me 5 clicks maybe more.
-
@sunimour said in Translate should have a feature to show the translate of highlighted text above it. It would save a lot of clicks time. Whole page translation is not so good.:
@BhikkhuPesala Yes but why not have a feature to translate the highlighted text instantly it would save me 5 clicks maybe more.
But if I need to select the text without translation? Why am I forced to waste browser's and PC's resources?
-
@kurai Yes you are right but there is a feature to have translate button popup when text is highlighted which can be turned on why not give the feature to translate instantly. Those who want can choose according to their preference.
-
I forgot that browser already has autotranslate option for selected text!
You can read here about this option.
-