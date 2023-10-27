Quit to update without asking WTF FFS?! 🤬😞
ldexterldesign
Hi ,
I just lost the (important, long form) content of a web form because the browser quit, without asking, so it could update - is this expected behaviour?
BhikkhuPesala
@ldexterldesign Some people never learn.
Settings, General, Updates, Show Update Settings, and disable:Automatically Download and Install Updates
Define a shortcut to manually check for updates.
I have never seen it auto update on me, it usually has a button show in the right of the address bar.
You might have had a crash and since the update was already pending it might have updated on the restart of the browser