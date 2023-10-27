HighLight a Search Field
@sphera You do not recognise it as a input field?
How should it be designed to give users information that this is the search field?
//EDIT:
Input field and dropdowns have not much contrast.
A border on search field would be sufficient for me.
The Vivaldi web devs are working on making the dark theme better.
Forum does not accept GIF . Or does my video editor encode in a format that only my video editor understands
Forum does accept GIF animation, but upload size is restricted to 2 MByte.
If you need more use a upload service like f.ex. imgur and link here.
here is GIF, which does not accept the forum.
You can send it to the forum developers. Let them find out which brand has thicker GIF formats -- "Vivaldi" or "Filmora'
@sphera You did not create a GIF, it is a WebP image not a GIF. No need to report that to forum team.
@sphera In meantime, do you want a solution with CSS for Stylus?
and what are your arguments ?
Why can't you get me down, Ambassador Vivaldi? Where is the gratitude for the work I do for Vivaldi, without waving the banner with the title of "Ambassador"? Why are there more of my posts with forum improvements than yours ?
Are you stopping using logic again ? Are you suggesting not to improve the forum, but to use third-party extensions to improve it?
To all 2.5 million Vivaldi users (and the same number of potential ), too, offer: do not go to the forum without a Stylus?
Are you suggesting not to correct forum errors , but to hush them up ?
So maybe we should use another ambassador to actually help Vivaldi , without a third party ?
It was customary in the world, back in the time of Caesar - all text input fields are highlighted with frames of any color.
That's the whole purpose of this topic - to adhere to generally accepted rules, it is possible without "web standards".
If you want to improvement of the forum theme, give a precise description what could be better.
Then you demand a visible fat border for the input field, do i understand you correct? On mouseover or on focus?
I can tell the web team what is needed.
//EDIT: Vivaldi webdev noted your wish to improve this.
@sphera You need a raw GIF image(!) animation, not a raw video format or webm video container with GIF89a data. Other formats do not work for upload.
Sadly a restriction by web team.
Of course, this is a video screen capture. And then the export to GIF takes place. The video is initially. The time has passed when GIFs were glued together from pictures.
These are all Filmora video-editor settings. They know better. This is Filmira a video editor (which works with any photo formats), not Vivaldi.
Yes, i know.
But i can not change the forum software and other upload formats were requested since some years.
i try to ping web team to change this.
Here!!!! I finally found a like-minded person. I 'll tell you a short story .
There is a forum for creating websites based on the phpBB engine. And yesterday I was reading a forum on the Valentine engine . And there the video is inserted with simple tags [youtube]...[/youtube]. I'm not really hoping for a positive outcome, I just inserted [youtube]...[/youtube] in the text.
Judging by the long pause of the admin of that forum, he was in a state of unearthly trance. And I realized that my video was the first on that forum.
Question: When will support for simple tags appear on Vivaldi-forum? HTML supports wonderful <video> ...</video>. HTML understands everything, YouTube, Vimeo -- no difference and no assumption that the main server of the Vivaldi forum will die.
Then it's finally easy to breathe Yandex servers, which are already completely inundated with my videos about the shortcomings of Vivaldi. Let the YouTube servers puff and warm up.
@sphera Yes, i know these BBCodes from phpBB and other forums.
Extra "tags" would be nice to have here, for better integration of external content.
F.ex. such:
<yt lfRUHgy4GuQ />which means: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfRUHgy4GuQ
Forum could use a plugin to translate to HTML5 and show the embedded content.
@DoctorG Alisa deceived me. She Says that Vivaldi is a Discourse. And tags should work [youtube]...[/youtube]. But this is a Skynet conspiracy don't fall for the deception and don't believe Alisa
-
BhikkhuPesala
Just Testing
[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdFB7q89_3U[/youtube]
HTML Tags don't work on this forum’s code, which is NodeB, not phpBB. It is best to cut one's coat to suit the cloth. Inline video content on forums has all kinds of side-effects: slower page loading, copyright claims, etc. A simple link to open the video on its host site rarely causes issues that hot-linking does.
@sphera I do not ask any virtual gals who want to tell me they knew all because of AI.