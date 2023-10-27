Hi, I'm asking from here as Logitech doesn't care to give any help.

For some reason, the Logitech Options+ bindings for my MX3 mouse doesn't work with Vivaldi. I can find Vivaldi from the programs list, but it uses the wrong profile.

If I remove the Vivaldi from Options+ profiles, it doesn't use my default profile, but bindings that are made for another app. It should use the defaults, if there are no bindings set.

I have tried to get help from Logitech, but haven't got any answers, so I wonder if someone here has similar issues, or might know a solution for this.