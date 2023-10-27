Reorder on menu not work
-
Please watch the video.
I am trying to change menu but not work.
А в menu изглежда по друг начин.
-
@fbinnzhivko There's no such thing on Linux, your package manager tells you when there is an update.
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@fbinnzhivko The Vivaldi menu on Linux does not show such entry. That is as designed.
I guess there is a unified menu file for all OS and depending on OS the browser hides unneeded entries in menu.
Not a bug, may be slightly irritating for some users.
-
@fbinnzhivko Vivaldi's UI is built with React & Javascript & HTML5 & CSS , the so-called "web technology" so that it is "universal" for every OS out there, I guess you could hack it and remove it if you'd want to, you could search for info (or ask) in the Modifications sub-forum.
-
@DoctorG
You can make mistake with this Check for Updates if you do not know Linux.
Can we ask somebody for more information on this topic?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@fbinnzhivko said in Reorder on menu not work:
You can make mistake with this Check for Updates if you do not know Linux.
You can not make a mistake as the listed menu item has no effect and will not show up in the Vivaldi browser menu.
Can we ask somebody for more information on this topic?
Which topic? What is your concern? Please explain.
May be, as we are not native English speakers, i misunderstand you.