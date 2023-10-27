Idea to transform Vivaldi into a cross platform one stop shop
drmikemorgan
I use windows, iOS, osx and Linux.
When i saw the x platform notes feature it slows a lot of my x-platform note t=exchange needs. Why not go the whole hog…
Integrate mail, contacts, diary into the app and create a unique cross-platform virtual os.
You could need a way to sync calander contacts and appointments to the host OS.
If that could be achieved anyone who uses more than 1 OS and i think that’s most will be off interest. It would give Vivaldi and unique feature set that up till not a whole host of sync tools could only provide.
@drmikemorgan Vivaldi already exists for all these platforms, and it has much of the features available across all platforms. You can already sync calendars, contacts and mail. What exactly is needed that is new?
drmikemorgan
@LonM I"m not aware you can sync with IOS or android fully so that the main OS apps are no longer needed. I tried syncing on windows and a Mac and gave up in frustration. It would be that Vivialdi sync automatically (or after answering a few questions)
the GOAL would be... when Vivaldi could sync data seamlessly across all platforms with the core communication apps (mail, contacts, calendar,and the host use functionality os no longer required.
usability is the key. it make syncing and app use easier in single cross platform app. there is also a host a integration needs such as phone dealing from contacts that would be needed.
I don't think Vivaldi provides that seamless data integration at present. mobile and desktop needs differ greatly.