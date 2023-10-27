I use windows, iOS, osx and Linux.

When i saw the x platform notes feature it slows a lot of my x-platform note t=exchange needs. Why not go the whole hog…

Integrate mail, contacts, diary into the app and create a unique cross-platform virtual os.

You could need a way to sync calander contacts and appointments to the host OS.

If that could be achieved anyone who uses more than 1 OS and i think that’s most will be off interest. It would give Vivaldi and unique feature set that up till not a whole host of sync tools could only provide.